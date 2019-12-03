Letter: Trump's actions are impeachable

House impeachment hearings proved President Trump illegally withheld security assistance from Ukraine to coerce (extort) its illegal interference in our 2020 elections. He thus demanded a bribe.

All Trump's defenses have collapsed. Unquestionably credible witnesses established that the assistance would be released only when Ukraine announced an investigation into Trump's political opponent. His own Defense Department certified that Ukraine has adopted appropriate anti-corruption measures.

So Trump's henchmen plead that his plainly illegal actions are not impeachable because Ukraine's aid was restored after the scheme was exposed. Yet, Watergate similarly failed but still merited Nixon's impeachment.

Worse than Watergate, Trump's bribery plot imperils national security. It encourages Russian aggression against our weakened ally, Ukraine, as did his craven betrayal of the Syrian Kurds.

Those betrayals further Trump's practice of benefitting Russia at American expense. He began by soliciting Russian interference in the 2016 election, then quickly followed by revealing highly-classified information — and intelligence sources — to the Russian ambassador. Later, he personally submitted to Putin in Helsinki, where he further undermined American intelligence services.