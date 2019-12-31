Letter: Trump's campaign opportunity

As a fourteen-year veteran of the U.S. Army, it is hard to express the anger and frustration I am feeling as a result of Trump’s pardon of three American war criminals. There are some who say this is a show of respect for our military and the difficult job they do. To me, it is the absolute opposite.

The real courage is displayed by those who saw wrongdoing and reported it. It takes a great deal of courage to confront and report a rogue soldier. Every soldier needs to balance the military’s teaching of teamwork and loyalty with the values of discipline, duty and honor. These rogue soldiers were identified by soldiers, tried by soldiers, where the witnesses were soldiers in a court operated by soldiers overseen by judges who are soldiers. The verdict came from soldiers. The pardons overruled the will of dozens of soldiers for the sake of a bad few.

The Pentagon and its top generals advised against granting these pardons. Why? Because reporting wrongdoing against a fellow soldier is an incredibly difficult and courageous thing to do. It also sends a message that we condone war crimes. These soldiers were threatened, yet risked their lives and jobs to do what’s right, only to watch their heroism and sacrifice thrown away.