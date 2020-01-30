Letter: Trump's demagoguery

In light of President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, Trump pathetically continues to behave like a demagogue, which is a way of dangerously governing that usually has the life expectancy of approximately four-to-five years. Consider the similar demagogue-type reign of Joe McCarthy and the shame and destruction he inflicted on America in the 1950s.

Bear in mind the misleading claims of Trump and his GOP enablers concerning the U.S. economy that has proven ultimately to be not great news for middle-class class wages, which are primarily the same over the last three years since Trump’s election.

Additionally, the income gap has considerably widened during Trump’s demagoguery, with the need for Americans to work two or three jobs in order to survive. Trump misrepresents his "alternate reality" employment and unemployment figures in the U.S., not to mention his finagling of taxes to benefit the uber-wealthy and mega-corporations.

The above-mentioned facts are just the tip of an enormous iceberg involving Trump’s harmful demagogic behavior.

Americans have presently suffered a four-and-a-half year period of Trump that includes his embarrassing campaign for the Republican Party’s nomination that must end in November 2020.