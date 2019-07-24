A news item on July 6th said that a group of immigrant workers fired from President Donald Trump's golf clubs sent a letter to the president saying they wanted to meet with him at the White House to make the case that they should not be deported.
It's a story that begs a lot of follow-up. How many workers were fired? How long were they employed by Trump? What were they paid? Did they get that meeting with him and where are these people now?
He could fill those vacancies with the many incompetent cabinet appointees who have been fired or left in some kind of scandal.
Trump employed immigrants for who knows how long and he's ordered a nationwide immigration enforcement operation targeting people who are in the United States illegally. This is just another example of Trump's hypocrisy.
Mary Noel
Bettendorf