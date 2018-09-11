President Trump supports Christianity.
Among the millions of ardent supporters of President Trump are scores of my long-time friends and also some relatives. A high school classmate is enthused about the dramatic increase in his extensive investment portfolio. Good for him.
Another long-time friend surprised me by stating as her reason for believing in the president is that "he supports Christianity." No further proof was necessary. She repeated those four words two more times. Period.
Where does my old friend find our president adhering to even some of the Ten Commandments?
He has no other God? Is Mammon a God?
He has no graven images. Our globe is sprinkled with "Trump" graven on Towers, Trump golf courses, and so on.
He shouldn't utter the lord's name in vain. Based on the commonality of this, he gets a pass.
Remember the Sabbath, to keep it holy. Again, no footage of him entering a Presbyterian or other place of worship on the Sabbath.
Honor thy father and thy mother. He does.
He has been committing adultery all his life.
He shouldn't steal. Trump University comes to mind. Trump hyped it as teaching all "student" how they could use his course to make millions. He settled their claims.
He bears false witness, commonly known as lying. Trump's evangelical Christians and social Conservatives, as well as unchurched conservatives seem to discount his statements that are lies.
He shouldn't covet; which at times included wives, mentioned above. Also other people's treasure, mentioned above.
Is this any way to "support Christianity?"
Don Waschal
Davenport