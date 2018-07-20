All Americans should watch for themselves the entire 46-minute Trump-Putin summit that took place in Helsinki, Finland on Monday. But first, read the Special Counsel’s 29-page indictment from July 13, so that you can be armed with the same information that our president had prior to that meeting. The information, which was proven to a federal grand jury to be evidence of crimes beyond a reasonable doubt, meticulously detailed the Russian efforts to subvert our democracy through cyber crimes and malign activity. Now that we’re all on the same page, I admit I needed help trying to find the words to describe how I felt after watching our president’s display because his “missed opportunity,” as Sen. Charles Grassley lamented.
Here’s what I came up with:
be-tray-al
noun
the action of betraying one’s country, a group, or a person; treachery.
trai-tor
noun
a person who betrays a friend, country, principle, etc.
Ryan Zeskey
LeClaire