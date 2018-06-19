America is approaching its 244th birthday soon. During this time, our country has been involved in 70-plus wars and skirmishes, resulting in more than 2.8 million American deaths of servicemen and women.
As a five-year veteran of the Air Force, I had to take an oath as do all members of our military to defend and protect our country. This past week, I saw something that I thought I never would. I saw the commander-in-chief of salute a general of a country that we are technically still at war with. This shocked me beyond belief. Would Wilson have saluted the Kaiser? Would Truman salute Hitler? Would Nixon salute Ho Chi Minh? And yet we witnessed President Trump salute a general of a country that kills its own people. Does this not bother anyone but me? Regardless of one’s political views, this should outrage every member of our military both active and retired.
If you say “it's no big deal,” maybe you should ask a family member of someone who died in battle on the fields of Korea. What does this say not only about us as a country, but about our leaders?
Jerry Laake
Davenport