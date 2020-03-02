Letter: Trump should rely on scientific facts

People, please believe the science reported by the doctors including the one that told us during Trump’s Feb. 26 press conference that a vaccine will take at least 6-12 months to develop and test for viability and safety, not in the near future as Trump implied. In the very same press conference, Trump likened the virus to the flu. It is not like the flu in significant ways - so far it shows itself to transmit from person to person more easily than the flu and may indeed kill more people than the flu. I am no doctor — I am getting these facts from doctors that deal with contagious diseases.

We should not panic about this. But we should expect it to spread in our country and we need to be smart, take this seriously — and to be prepared. Already there is a case in California of a patient with no recent travel outside our country and no apparent contact with a person having the virus. So our government needs to put significant resources into hiring expert doctors in this field. Note that Trump essentially got rid of the government positions for pandemic situations and now says that they can “quickly hire” the right people to deal with this health crisis. Really? I sure hope so. Trump fudging information on this virus is dangerous to the health and welfare of our country. For once, Mr. President, please rely on scientific facts, not your own political wishful thinking that this will just go away.