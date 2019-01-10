Republican Mitt Romney says Trump "has not risen to the mantle of the office." No news there. Witness Trump’s incessant lying/ false claims totaling 7,546 in his first 700 days in office with a record 44 "falsies" one day in November.
What other president has increased our country’s debt over $2,000,000,000,000 (yes, that’s $2 trillion) in two years with no major war ongoing? On what other president’s watch has government been shutdown three times in one year? Which has threatened to declare a "national emergency" to serve his ego?
This president shows little regard for the welfare of federal workers who serve our country well in carrying on the business of government. He not only threatened to keep them out of work for "months or years," but he has blocked a raise in pay rates intended to narrow the pay gap with private sector counterparts. And the Trump shutdown continues to curtail government operations while hundreds of thousands of federal employees go without pay.
Roughly 380,000 federal employees are furloughed without guaranteed back pay and approximately 420,000 are working without pay until funding is restored.
Surely many local workers are included and are, or will be, hurting. No good reason exists for Trump’s shutdown, but he uncharacteristically stated clearly in a televised meeting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer the responsibility is his alone. In this instance, he credibly spoke truth but quickly returned to form later and falsely blamed "the Democrats." Add one more to his "falsie" record.
William Seaver
Milan