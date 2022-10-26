Letter: Trump takes advantage of justice system

I got a real kick out of Fred Grunder's submission to the "letters to the editor" on Oct. 22.

"While our Democrat colleagues demonize and call to defund the police, Iowa republicans are doing the work by enforcing laws and keeping criminals off the street."

What scares me the most about this statement is that first of all, many don't realize the "concept" of defunding the police, and what it entails, and it is a concept.

The second thing that stands out in Mr. Grunder's opening statement, is his claim that "Iowa Republicans are ... keeping criminals off the street."

When you state "criminals" are you referring to the minorities and poor people, the "thugs" that commit these petty crimes, or all criminals?

Well, Donald Trump is still wandering around free and carefree, even though most of us with an IQ higher than his or her age, know that he has committed probably more felonies than 95% of the current population in prison.

He takes advantage of the two-sided "justice" system in this country and remains free and brash because he knows that he can get away with it.

He runs probably one of the most powerful and well-run organized crime syndicates in the world. As he uses the term "loyalty" often throughout his rallies and retaliations, it reminds me of "The Godfather" and other mob movies what happens if you aren't "loyal."

Yes Mr. Grunder, keep those "criminals" off the streets, as long as they're not Republicans or "entitled."

John A. Rogers

Rock Island