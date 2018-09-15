America has never been greater — Suspend the Constitution, make him president for life.
As Donald Trump says, he has done more in his time than any other president. He's greater than George Washington who held a country together. He's greater than Abe Lincoln who did the same. He's greater than Franklin D. Roosevelt who had the Great Depression and World War II. As Fox News commentator Sean Hannity says, is Trump the greatest president by a little or a lot?
Words are unable to define him. His base has already deified him.
Perhaps even God is smiling down on his greatest and most magnificent creation of all time, Donald Trump.
Terry Sullivan
Davenport