At the Helsinki summit with President Putin of Russia, before American flags in the background, President Trump took a knee. He now joins the NFL players who have taken a knee before the stars and stripes.
Trump did not physically get on a knee, but he did so with his words, speaking in the interests of Russia, not our country. The next time he criticizes the likes of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick and other professional athletes, he might consider that their actions might be more high-minded and patriotic in the deepest sense of the American tradition of non-violent rebellion against injustice.
Trump's blowhard, verbose capitulation to a foreign adversary is the worst form of taking a knee before our flag.
Gary Heath
Clinton