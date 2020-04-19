Letter: Trump wants it both ways

Donald Trump would not issue a national stay-at-home policy but now thinks he should be the one to demand these very policies be lifted, claiming total authority over reopening the economy. He wants to send us back to work. Everyone wants to go back to work. Main Street is eerily quiet. But all of us know that when the doctor prescribes 14 days of antibiotic we have to take the full round or we will not get well! Why did we all stay home these long weeks if we are going to return to normal too soon? What was the point?

Governors have the decision and the authority to decide these issues for their state. Trump initially decided to be a bystander during this crisis and governors were compelled to take control of their state economy and human well being; now that apparently the curve is beginning “to flatten” Trump decides he wants to dictate when the country will reopen. (This is questionable with hundred of Americans dying daily and many communities nowhere near the apex of the disease.) Typically Trump wants it both ways, one not to do anything—be a bystander, and once conditions begin to improve, he wants to take control. Alienating our governors and politicizing COVID-19 is not an effective way to manage this crisis. Undermining the very people he needs to work with will not help the states recover. He certainly has a long way to go to make America great again!