Current presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has written “The USA is experiencing a crisis of faith – in itself.” He continues “The woke left preys on this vacuum of identity.”

Recent polling indicates a catastrophic decline in our traditional values. Interest in religion is vanishing as moral strength decreases. The flood of money into America’s “education” system somehow has resulted in the disappearance of Americas’ high international ranking in scholarship.

A tsunami of illicit drugs into our country brings addiction, mental illness, homelessness and creates stinking cities.

Promotion of transgenderism to children is evil. Children should be protected in families, with appropriate care, and allowed to grow into adulthood. (As adults, people can decide what they want to do to their own bodies.) The cult of transgenderism is demonstrating it is bringing with it a culture of violence which threatens families, Christianity and society itself.

An intensely sought after, but to be perversely formed, uni-party system in America consisting of freedom-stifling Progressive Democrat ideologies would have the potential to contribute to our country’s political impotency by squelching true democracy.

Our national weaknesses invite our destruction.

The one person that is fear-free, strong, brash, focused, energetic, America-loving and able to absorb the arrows aimed at middle-America-type folk and who will vigorously work to bring rebirth to God’s miracle of America’s creation is, in my opinion, Donald Trump.

Lincoln’s words, after the battle of Gettysburg, “this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom” give we the people hope today.

John R. Horn

Davenport