Letter: Trump will restore stability

President Donald Trump has done, and will do, more for this country than any president has for a long time. Only he can restore stability to our nation.
He brought unemployment to a 50-year low, increased our income, brought taxes down, produced a great economy with low unemployment and created many jobs – and he will do it again in the next four years.
Democrats say no one is above the law, yet they allow criminal immigrants to go free; they allow Hillary Clinton to go free, and they allow hundreds of our own criminals to go free.
Democrats are socialist. Socialism has failed every time. This is because eventually someone has to pay for all the "free stuff." Our bill would be about $40 trillion – ten times that of our annual income.
Democrats say they value life, yet they have slaughtered over 60 million babies. They hide behind, "women's health choice" without considering the "babies' health choice."
Democrats criticize the president concerning COVID-19. Each action is taken for the benefit of the people. When governors and mayors argue, the president takes the brunt of all that goes wrong. He banned travel from China. Nancy Pelosi said to mingle in Chinatown, Bill De Blasio told people to use the subway and go to concerts, and the liberal media opposed airport screening or quarantining. Trump's actions saved millions of lives.
John Kennedy said to ask what you can do for your country. Voting for a Republican president, House and Senate is the best thing you can do.
Jerry Willis
Moline
