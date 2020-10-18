Letter: Trump will restore stability

President Donald Trump has done, and will do, more for this country than any president has for a long time. Only he can restore stability to our nation.

He brought unemployment to a 50-year low, increased our income, brought taxes down, produced a great economy with low unemployment and created many jobs – and he will do it again in the next four years.

Democrats say no one is above the law, yet they allow criminal immigrants to go free; they allow Hillary Clinton to go free, and they allow hundreds of our own criminals to go free.

Democrats are socialist. Socialism has failed every time. This is because eventually someone has to pay for all the "free stuff." Our bill would be about $40 trillion – ten times that of our annual income.

Democrats say they value life, yet they have slaughtered over 60 million babies. They hide behind, "women's health choice" without considering the "babies' health choice."