Letter: Trump's accomplishments

Trump’s accomplishments

I wish everyone who is voting in the November election would read the book “Blitz” by David Horowitz. It talks about what our representatives are doing in Congress and what President Trump has accomplished while he has been in office. I know a number of people will say he is lying, but most of his accomplishments have been published in the newspaper.

Think before you cast your vote how you would like this country to be in the next four years.

C. I. Drolema

Morrison

