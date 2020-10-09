Letter: Trump's accomplishments

Trump’s accomplishments
I wish everyone who is voting in the November election would read the book “Blitz” by David Horowitz. It talks about what our representatives are doing in Congress and what President Trump has accomplished while he has been in office. I know a number of people will say he is lying, but most of his accomplishments have been published in the newspaper.
Think before you cast your vote how you would like this country to be in the next four years.
C. I. Drolema
Morrison
No coincidence
We have a program that started in 1964 that we misleadingly call the war on poverty. During the 20 years before the “war” was funded, our poverty rate had dropped from 32.1% to 14.7% . Since then, the poverty rate has remained virtually unchanged. But during this eternal program we have spent over $20 trillion on social welfare programs which incentivize poverty and single motherhood. This has an impact on communities, disproportionately, Black metro communities. In 1965, 21% of Black children were born out of wedlock. Today that figure is 77%. The significance of this: while 31% of Black families headed by single women live below the poverty line, only 7% of Black two-parent families live in poverty, a lower rate than white families.
Children of single Black mothers are more than twice as likely to be arrested for a juvenile crime and three times more likely to end up in jail by age 30. Most of Black poverty occurs in our major cities. Democrats who control these cities refuse to provide good schools. In Chicago and Washington, D.C., schools, the dropout rate is 40%. In some of Chicago’s worst schools, only 5% of students could reach state requirements.
Republican efforts to authorize vouchers or charter schools always suffer defeat by Democrats who are beholden to teachers’ unions. Joe Biden is consistent with that Democrat position.
It is no coincidence that the Democrat-run inner cities suffer the greatest crime rate, including murder. As you can see: Democrats are happy with that.
Robert Stickling
Blue Grass
Change is needed
Political ads have many problems: the sheer number, suspect accusations and confusing claims. Changes are overdo. First, public financing of elections could take away the endless supply of money from elites but allow small contributions from individuals. Second, have a critical, unbiased group fact check ads and report their results promptly. Third, limit the number of ads shown in an hour. Sorry, TV stations, for the loss of revenue. Lastly, shorten the “ad season” to 4 to 6 weeks before the election. Change is good, no change is corrupt.
Ron Phillips
Bettendorf
Distressing
How distressing and wrong is it that the person who holds the highest office in the land is called commander in chief of the armed forces? This person willfully avoided military service, and yet he disparages the service and sacrifice of those who keep this nation from harm. Remember that when you vote.
Caryl Altemus
Moline
Letter: Standing strong
I would like to thank Sen. Joni Ernst for standing strong with President Trump and supporting Judge Amy Coney Barrett for the next Supreme Court justice. Judge Barrett will interpret the Constitution and make rulings according to the law and not her personal preference. Her credentials are outstanding and speak for themselves.
We have an opportunity to have a justice from the Midwest who will provide the court with the diversity needed to provide equality under the law for all. We need Joni Ernst to continue representing our great state of Iowa. Vote Joni Ernst on Nov. 3.
Terri Stanley
Wilton
