Letter: Trump's accomplishments

I got a kick out of the recent letter submitted by Bill Bloom. In the first paragraph he states that when Donald Trump was president (everyday)... "there (were) [h]ints of new disastrous 'evidence,' attacks on his policies..." I am guessing much unlike the "evidence" that Rudy Giuliani and Sydney Powell presented in court in their fraudulent election claims. And recently, while under oath, these two admitted that their "evidence" was nothing more than "theories" that they read on social media. No fact checking, just belief that their right-wing social media source was being truthful.

Folks, these are supposedly two top-notch lawyers that got admonished over and over in court by numerous judges and threatened with disbarment. In the next few paragraphs, Bloom states how Trump's "results" were "grossly under-reported." A question: Did you think Trump was sincere when he said this virus would pass in a few months? Oh, whoops, let's not mention any of his huge failures that have cost hundreds of thousands of American lives. The pandemic? Fiscal policies to ensure the rich get richer and that have pushed trillion-dollar deficits to the brink? And a healthcare system on the brink of collapse, thanks to inaction and lack of trust in science and his ego-centrism?