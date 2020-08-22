Letter: Trump's accomplishments

In the next election, the future direction of the nation is at stake.
Here are a few things which President Trump has accomplished.
- He created the most dynamic economy this nation has seen in over 50 years.
- He raised family incomes
- He fought the COVID-19 while respecting the roles of state governments, the federal government, and the rights of the people.
- He improved border security (against the opposition of the Democrats).
- He fought off a Democrat-led House that has done nothing but attack him since coming into office.
- He rejuvenated NATO. NATO nations (excluding Germany) are for the first time paying their treaty commitments to defense.
- He stood up to Russia. He reinstituted defense plans canceled by Obama/Biden. He provided anti-tank defenses to Ukraine. Democrats can point to nothing that shows this level of resolve.
- He stood up to China. The US navy has maintained carrier battle groups in the South China sea for months now. We have organized exercises with ASEAN nations. We support India in their China confrontation. Democrats have been almost supportive of Chinese efforts in comparison.
- He has rejuvenated the space program. American Astronauts are again flying into space on American Rockets. Obama had US astronauts going into space on Russian rockets. This is just the first step in a visionary space program.
- He lowered taxes for the people.
To know what the Democrats will do simply reverse all these statements and ask yourself which direction is better for your family.
Bill Bloom
LeClaire
