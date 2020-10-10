 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Trump's accomplishments
topical

Letter: Trump's accomplishments

{{featured_button_text}}

I wish everyone who is voting in the November election would read the book "Blitz" by David Horowitz. It talks about what our representatives are doing in Congress and what President Trump has accomplished while he has been in office. I know a number of people will say he is lying, but most of his accomplishments have been published in the newspaper.

Think before you cast your vote how you would like this country to be in the next four years.

C. I. Drolema

Morrison

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Hypocrites

In 2016, U.S. Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst objected to holding a hearing on President Obama’s Supreme Court nominee because it was only…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News