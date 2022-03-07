Letter: Trump's allegiance

In the week following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, almost every world leader, and almost every representative in our country, condemned Vladimir Putin. People around the world are taking to the streets in support of Ukraine, including within Russia, where they risk their freedom to do so. Corporations and countries are acting against their self interest to isolate Putin. But once again, one of the easiest possible things to condemn is seemingly impossible for Donald Trump.

Trump’s first response was not to condemn Putin. Instead, he complimented Putin on the ingeniousness of his actions. When asked if he had a message for Putin or Russia, he stated, "I have no message." It is literally impossible for Trump to say anything bad about Putin, despite all of Putin's aggressive actions.

Why not denounce the obvious? I've heard some supporters state he does not want to tip his hand, and his silence is an act of strategic genius. Really? Trump has a public opinion on literally everything. He "speaks his mind" on everything. In fact, in the same interview he refused a message of condemnation for Putin, he insulted our current president.

Please, take a moment and Google, "xxxx condemns Putin." Fill the xs in with anyone and find their public statement. Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sens. Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley have all made public statements denouncing Putin's actions. Then fill in Trump. It is eye opening. It demonstrates Trump’s complete lack of courage and his strange allegiance to Putin.

Brad Helstrom

Davenport

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0