 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Letter: Trump's allegiance

Letters to the editor

In the week following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, almost every world leader, and almost every representative in our country, condemned Vladimir Putin. People around the world are taking to the streets in support of Ukraine, including within Russia, where they risk their freedom to do so. Corporations and countries are acting against their self interest to isolate Putin. But once again, one of the easiest possible things to condemn is seemingly impossible for Donald Trump.

Trump’s first response was not to condemn Putin. Instead, he complimented Putin on the ingeniousness of his actions. When asked if he had a message for Putin or Russia, he stated, "I have no message." It is literally impossible for Trump to say anything bad about Putin, despite all of Putin's aggressive actions.

Why not denounce the obvious? I've heard some supporters state he does not want to tip his hand, and his silence is an act of strategic genius. Really? Trump has a public opinion on literally everything. He "speaks his mind" on everything. In fact, in the same interview he refused a message of condemnation for Putin, he insulted our current president.

People are also reading…

Please, take a moment and Google, "xxxx condemns Putin." Fill the xs in with anyone and find their public statement. Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sens. Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley have all made public statements denouncing Putin's actions. Then fill in Trump. It is eye opening. It demonstrates Trump’s complete lack of courage and his strange allegiance to Putin.

Brad Helstrom

Davenport

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Going backward

Letter: Going backward

Thanks to Sarah Hayden for her article on the Rock Island County drop-off recycling centers. As a condo dweller, I relied on the drop-off cent…

Letter: A looming mistake

Letter: A looming mistake

I read with interest your Sunday editorial, "Turning a blind eye." Your word of caution is well-placed. I was an employee of Eastman Kodak Com…

Letter: Shopping elsewhere

Letter: Shopping elsewhere

With only one lane in each direction on 3rd and 4th streets, as proposed by Davenport, I'll avoid both streets completely and shop somewhere e…

Letter: What we need

Letter: What we need

With the influx of monies from the federal government and the surplus of other monies in the treasury, Iowa has an opportunity to make investm…

Letter: A dastardly deed

Letter: A dastardly deed

Please, please, please don't change 3rd and 4th streets to two-way traffic after 60-some years. Everyone is so used to the one-ways, there wil…

Letter: Values we admire

Letter: Values we admire

Thank you for the lead article Sunday on LySanias A. Broyles. The values and faith by which he lives, and has throughout his life, are the val…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News