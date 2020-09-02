Letter: Trump's America

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In Trump’s America, there must always be an enemy to focus on. A new one every week, if necessary.

Call the press the enemy of the people when they don’t support and stroke the ego of the White House occupant. Make the people forget the press uncovers treachery like the Watergate scandal. Conveniently disregard the oath of office to protect the constitutional pillar of freedom of the press.

Forget freedom of religion. Question the legitimacy of world religions like Islam and Judaism. Pretend religious freedom belongs only to white evangelical Christians. Disregard the fact that people of goodness and truth can work together for the betterment of all. Have people learn to hate their neighbors for being different.

Pretend the right to bear arms means flagrant and irresponsible carrying of assault rifles, which endanger innocents.

Tear babies and children from their mothers and fathers fleeing violence, persecution and deprivation in other countries. Assure their trauma will be life-long by locking them in detention centers. Work again to have people learn to hate their neighbors for being different.

Act as though demonstrations for wholly legitimate reasons are grounds for violent putdowns. Equate peaceful protestors with looters.