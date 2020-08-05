Letter: Trump's contributions

The record needs to be set straight. The economic boom created by President Trump is a myth. It actually started long before he was the president of the United States. He didn't create it; he inherited it from President Obama.

The question is what has Donald Trump done for the country? He has divided the country among various factions. He has sent his secret police to Portland to work against the protesters that oppose him. He didn't start COVID-19, but when it came to our shores, he didn't do anything to try to slow it down.

U.S. citizens are banned from Mexico, Canada and Europe thanks to our wannabe dictator president. He has stated that he wants the economy and schools opened, not caring how many people get sick and die. He has turned the United States into a pesthole of infestation.

Gee, thanks Donald, for all the wonderful contributions you've made to our country.

Ken Fordham

Eldridge

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0