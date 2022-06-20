Letter: Trump's face

"Politics is the Art of the Possible, the Attainable - the Art of the Next Best" ...Otto von Bismarck
"Do you know it's my dream to have my face on Mt. Rushmore?" ...Otto von Skidmark
Donald DeSchinckel
Moline
Iowa Association of School Boards states, “Public education is the foundation of the democratic society and the key to successful futures for …
I've read the reports. Watched in horror as a young man entered a school, using an AR-15 rifle, designed for use in war, and began shooting! A…
Headline! Biden and Harris forgive $5.8 billion in student debt for students at Corinthian College. Our hard-earned tax dollars are paying for…
Serious gun control measures will never pass Congress because Republican politicians benefit from high levels of urban gun violence. They tell…
Let's go ahead and buy into and accept the credo, "The only way to stop a bad guy with a gun is by a good guy (or gal) with a gun."
Having to write that I am sick to death of the Trump supporters still praising him as a good and honest person when the opposite is true. He i…
I would like everybody to know that the Quad-City Times is the best newspaper in our area! Not only are the stories well written, but everyone…
Large corporations promoting unhealthful products in the USA is not unusual, to say the least. Lead, asbestos, cigarettes, fluorocarbons, etc.…
The city of Davenport had a chance to make the intersection of Eastern and Veterans Memorial Parkway a safe intersection but they chose to put…
Letter in Response to Mr. John O’Shea and Mr. Kenneth Ervin:
