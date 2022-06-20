 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Letter: Trump's face

Letters logo

"Politics is the Art of the Possible, the Attainable - the Art of the Next Best" ...Otto von Bismarck

"Do you know it's my dream to have my face on Mt. Rushmore?" ...Otto von Skidmark

Donald DeSchinckel

Moline

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Taught to kill

Letter: Taught to kill

I've read the reports. Watched in horror as a young man entered a school, using an AR-15 rifle, designed for use in war, and began shooting! A…

Letter: Thanks, Times

Letter: Thanks, Times

I would like everybody to know that the Quad-City Times is the best newspaper in our area! Not only are the stories well written, but everyone…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News