Letter: Trump's guidelines

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

By now, everyone has received the postcard titled, "President Trump's Coronavirus Guidelines for America." Really? The president said that worry over COVID-19 was a "hoax," being spread by Democrats and the media. On March 24, Trump was beginning to see the "light at the end of the tunnel."

Now it's going to be a rough two weeks.

The weekend of March 7-8, at Mar-a-Lago, the president was around two people who later tested positive. He was defensive, insisting he did not need to isolate himself because he wasn't exhibiting symptoms. Does he not know that people can spread the virus and not show symptoms? I guess Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky was of the same mind. He tested positive. How many other people did he infect before he tested positive?

Now, the federal aid bill: Democrats argued it was tilted toward corporations rather than workers and health care providers, and that it failed to put restraints on a proposed $500 billion "slush fund" for corporations. And now, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the reason this virus came up on us is because the federal government was distracted by the impeachment trial. Our government can't chew gum and walk at the same time? Or are they so focused on blaming the Democrats for everything?

Joyce Miller

Davenport

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0