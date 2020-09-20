Letter: Trump's latest salvo

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

President Trump's latest right wing salvo is to curtail the Project 1619 initiative by eliminating federal educational funding from institutions that choose to introduce Project 1619 into their curriculum.

Project 1619 was brought to print by the New York Times in 2019 as an ongoing effort to acknowledge the arrival of the first slave-carrying ship in 1619 to what is now the state of Virginia and how, from that time forward, the direction of American history changed course.

The revisionist desire of the project is to bring to light the impact and significance of this event from the viewpoint of those most affected and their descendants who have followed over the past 400 years.

In typical Trumpian fashion, his edict is composed of politically-charged rhetoric, which clearly indicates how myopic is his view of the United States. Rather than accepting the reality that America has been forged by peoples of many colors and nationalities, Trump prefers to believe that whites only deserve credit for the successes of this land.