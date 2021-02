Let's look at some of Donald Trump's negatives. He did nothing in regard to the national debt. We never got to hear about his touted health care plan. The longest tax audit in history. If it takes the IRS that long, we are in trouble. But worst of all are his policies accelerating the destruction and loss of the following: bees, monarch butterflies, mammals, birds, fish, vegetation, clean water and the air we breathe. Basically, the environment as we know it.