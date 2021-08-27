Letter: Trump's plan

Khairullah Khairkhwa was one of five prisoners freed from Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, and exchanged for Bowe Bergdahl's release in 2014, and he is the Taliban leader in Afghanistan.
Aug. 10: President Biden said, "I’ll insist we continue to keep the commitments we made of providing close air support, making sure that their air force functions and is operable."
Aug. 14 Wall Street Journal: "In the wake of President Biden’s withdrawal decision, the U.S. pulled its air support, intelligence and contractors servicing Afghanistan’s planes and helicopters."
In an Aug. 18 interview with George Stephanopoulos, Biden said "that somehow, the 300,000 troops we had trained and equipped was gonna just collapse, they were gonna give up. I don’t think anybody anticipated that."
The Wall Street Journal: An internal State Department memo last month warned top agency officials of the potential collapse of Kabul soon after the U.S.’s Aug. 31 troop withdrawal deadline in Afghanistan.
Biden said he couldn’t have done anything differently to change the outcome.
He could have followed Donald Trump’s plan:
1) Bomb the Taliban if they started an insurgency.
2) Move out all civilians and Afghan collaborators before removing any military.
3) Remove or destroy military equipment before leaving.
4) Keep the Bagram air base open instead of leaving in the middle of the night with no warning to our allies.
Jim Turner
Fenton, Ill.