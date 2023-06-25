Three phrases that Donald Trump likes to use are, it's a hoax, witch hunt and fake news.

Hoax: an act intended to deceive. It is Trump, a prolific proven liar, who is constantly trying to deceive people.

Witch hunt: When you do things that are legally suspicious, then you will be hunted. Trump brought the investigations on himself.

Fake news: Trump can't accept the truth. Any fact that he doesn't like, he calls fake news. He said freedom of the press is the enemy of the people.

Trump called this recent indictment, "election interference at the highest level." Hypocrite! The horrible attack on our Capitol that caused death and destruction was the biggest interference in an election. It wouldn't have occurred if it wasn't for Trump inciting it with his big lie. Thank God, democracy prevailed.

Through lies and fear mongering, Germany had Hitler, Russia has Putin, America has Trump, a wanna be dictator with disregard for our nation's laws.

Trump's presidency was the laughingstock of the world. Remember his appearance and boasting at the United Nations. Many of his associates and supporters are already paying the price for believing in this conman. Fox (fake) News also paid a hug monetary price for perpetuating Trump's lies.

Even more indictments are likely coming for Trump's actions in the Jan. 6 insurrection and his attempt to change the vote count in Georgia. Time for him to be held accountable is long overdue.

Mary Noel

Bettendorf