Letter: Trust in government

Many people do not trust government, at any level — local, state, or federal. Republican politicians and conservative media outlets constantly tell us that government and its institutions cannot be trusted. Unsurprisingly, the biggest presidential scandals in the past 60 years have occurred under Republican administrations — Nixon (Watergate), Reagan (Iran-Contra), Bush (Iraq/WMD), and Trump (coup attempt). These scandals have undermined Americans’ trust in our government.
Our planet is experiencing multiple global challenges — climate change, pollution, biodiversity loss, disease, nuclear weapon proliferation, income inequality, overpopulation, misinformation, authoritarianism and corruption. "Cultural issues" touted as priorities by Republicans, like abortion, mandates, race, religion, inflation, immigration and socialism can be important; but they serve mainly to distract voters from electing politicians who will work to leverage government to address the problems that threaten all life on Earth.
Individuals cannot solve these global issues. We must rely on governments and institutions to work together to create laws, regulations, penalties, and incentives to promote global solutions. Yet our Republican Party and global populist movements actively obstruct efforts by governments and institutions to address these global issues.
Time is quickly running out. If humanity is to survive, we must put aside petty cultural squabbles and demand effective government responses to these global issues. We must renew our trust in government. Don’t get distracted by politicians who seek power by dividing us with cultural issues. Please vote to elect serious public servants who pledge to make addressing these global issues a priority for our government and institutions. Trust matters.
Richard Patterson
Moline