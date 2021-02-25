Letter: Trust matters

In June 2020, the Wall Street Journal published an op-ed by Vice President Mike Pence about the Trump administration’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Pence wrote, "We are winning the fight against the invisible enemy," despite factual evidence to the contrary. In a letter to the publisher of the newspaper, 280 newsroom staffers at the Journal criticized "Opinion’s lack of fact-checking and transparency, and its apparent disregard for evidence,” citing Pence’s op-ed, among others.

In response, the Journal's Opinion editors criticized their fellow staff writers for a "wave of progressive cancel culture". The editors continued, "…these columns will continue to promote the principles of free people and free markets, which are more important than ever in what is a culture of growing progressive conformity and intolerance."

I agree with the Journal's staff writers. Free speech is limited. Demanding that the Opinion editors protect the integrity of their publication by publishing opinions based on transparency, facts, science, and reality is not a progressive "cancel culture" for conservative opinions. Publishing opinions based on whataboutism, false claims, false equivalency, and/or outright lies does real damage to the trust people place in their sources of information.