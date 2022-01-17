 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Trust school boards
topical

Letter: Trust school boards

If you don’t follow state politics, you may not be aware of the Republican legislative trifecta in Iowa. Our governor and legislature are now moving to control school districts' responsibility to decide what books our children should be able to access in school libraries. The ongoing conservative bent to assume local control frustrates and mystifies me. Local school boards are fully capable and voted into office to represent the local populace.

Conservatives have historically held local control as a primary dictum. So much is lost to the bipartisan give and take of our democracy when conservatives push aside this value. To conservative legislators, I offer these words from Dwight D. Eisenhower: "Don't join the book burners. Don't think you're going to conceal faults by concealing evidence that they ever existed. Don't be afraid to go into your library and read every book..."

Rich Clewell

Davenport

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Reality

Thank you to Barb Ickes for reporting on the vast divide that afflicts the Republican Party. Reading the story that appeared in these pages Ja…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Junk mail

I received a postcard from U.S. Rep. Marianette Miller-Meeks recently which, at taxpayers' expense, extolled her virtues as a member of the U.…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News