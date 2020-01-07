Letter: Trust science

In September, the University of Iowa’s Center for Global and Regional Environmental Research issued a press release entitled, "216 Iowa scientists rally behind sobering extreme heat warning."

Thirty-eight colleges and universities in Iowa endorse this information. They note that July 2019, was the hottest month in 140 years of record-keeping, and they project by mid-century, temperatures in Iowa will exceed 90 degrees Farenheit 67 days per year, as opposed to a 23-day average in recent decades.

They state, "It’s time to get serious about reducing greenhouse gas emissions within the next 10 to 15 years… It’s our best hope for lessening the impact of these dire predictions for people in Iowa."

Heat is the leading cause of weather-related deaths in the U.S., with the most vulnerable including those who work outside, the elderly and the young. Increased heat will also impact agriculture, with risk for death of confined livestock and changes in growth patterns for crops.

The major advances in our society have been due to experts in science, technology, engineering and math. We have entire curricula devoted to STEM. Yet it seems we no longer trust scientists, and some fear that they are trying to manipulate us, possibly to get rich or powerful.