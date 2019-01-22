Legislators are settled into tasks at hand, as well as those from their own agenda.
Rock Island County: Can decades of negligence justify spending an undetermined, unaffordable amount of money needed to restore the courthouse? Is the zoo a luxury? How about the extreme debts of the assisted living facility? Suggestions?
Private enterprise.
Illinois: Taxpayers who are remaining need steely resolve to deal with the sky-high taxes forced upon us. Scary.
Washington: Even the never-Trumpers benefit from his administration’s rapid fire negotiations around the world and at home. We the people are living the Great Awakening, however, the main stream media refuses to acknowledge achievements. Be discerning. Seek out independent investigative journalists on the Internet. Justice is coming -- and a grand surprise beyond imagination.
Think H.R. 25: The bill to abolish the IRS. Be vigilant. Call. Write. The battle of good vs. evil will end when the Red Sea opens and we the people are safe on the other side.
There is much to study, including the Federal Reserve, the International Monetary Fund, their plan to destroy America, endless wars, human/child trafficking, opioids and the list goes on. Shocking revelations, here.
Soon the 21st Century’s "Greatest Story Ever Told" will be unfolding. Get ready. Don’t miss this opportunity to rejoice goodness.
History is written by those in charge. The good guys are winning. Our new history will be peaceful and exciting. Trust the plan.
In the end, though, God will write history’s final chapter. He always does.
Laura Evans
Taylor Ridge, Illinois