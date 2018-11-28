In the age of Trump, the landscape of America is littered with casualties. Sadly, objective truth and the rule of law would be at the top of the injury list.
Until recently, I believed most Americans would accept the concept of truth as that which is observable through personal experience or the application of the scientific method. However, we know that for our president and many of his supporters, truth is a fungible commodity to be changed, altered and massaged to suit their purposes. This post-truth journey has taken us from Charlottesville where there "were good people on both sides" to California where the devastating fires could have been avoided if the citizens had only taken the time to "rake the floor of their forests."
Further evidence of this new reality is found in a recent letter to the editor published in the Nov. 18 edition of the Quad City Times.
The National Rifle Association has recently advised members of the medical community "to stay in their own lane" because members of the medical community have argued for limited gun control measures. As a result of this dispute, the letter writer suggests that we all exercise caution when dealing with our family doctors "because they are the eyes and ears of a tyrannical government."
In another time in America this gibberish would have been dismissed as the bizarre opinion of a single individual but in ''Trump World" this is exactly the type of "truth" that is accepted by many Americans.
Jack D. Darland
Eldridge