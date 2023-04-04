If your newspaper never makes you mad or uncomfortable, (challenges you to think) you need to change papers. You can't engage your own personal CRT (Critical Rational Thinking) if you don't occasionally leave your echo chamber and explore all the facts before forming an opinion.

I hear folks bemoan an editorial position or not like an article because it criticizes something or someone they support. Declare the publication a declining rag, and maybe threaten canceling their subscription. I'd suggest turning down the sensitivity and maybe letting contrary thoughts roll around in your own head, or at least try to recognize/tolerate a different position.

Understanding many perspectives enhances one's ability to make better choices. In my opinion, we need to carefully sort opinion from facts. Facts are not alternative they are truth, and in the end the truth is always sustainable under scrutiny. That's one of the things our democracy depends upon.

William Chris Reynolds

Prophetstown