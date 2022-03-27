Letter: Truth matters

I read with interest Dan Ebener’s letter published on March 22. While many of the points he makes are completely valid, he has failed to recognize one saving and shining principle. Independent journalism is alive and well. These journalists don’t sell out to propaganda or political influence. They go out and bring the truth to us, often regardless of risk to their reputation or even their lives (noting the recent deaths of two in Ukraine). In authoritarian governments, journalists are forced to lie. If they refuse, punishment is likely to follow.

Journalists and photographers in the U.S. keep most propaganda in check. Yes, the U.S. is under tremendous stress with regard to the truth these days, but those who condemn all mainstream media, and distrust the government, are being misled. They turn to social media, where lies and propaganda abound. We have only to look at Russia’s Vladimir Putin suppressing the truth from his own people to understand that this is not what we want here. Truth will always matter. Always.