Letter: Try intervention
Letter: Try intervention

Why would Scott County officials propose more than doubling the size of the 18-bed juvenile detention facility when Iowa already has reached it’s cap of allowed beds in the state? In a Quad-City Times article, it stated that Iowa code puts a cap on the number of beds at 272, which we've already reached. And six beds in Eldora sit unlicensed because of the state cap. Scott County Supervisor Ken Croken has stood up against building a facility with more beds. Is he the only supervisor that can do math and figure out these beds are not needed?

Three years ago, there was a meeting when this was originally proposed that brought in a panel of speakers pro and con on the matter.

This meeting had a few speakers who cited programs in other areas that had been successful in intervening with a juvenile that was identified as having problems by a teacher or other person, and getting the juvenile and the family counseling and help. This type of program would help the juvenile before he got into the justice system and got a record. This could potentially help the family and the community.

If this program would have been started awhile ago, I can’t help but think the area may not have the magnitude of problems that we have now, such as shootings and car thefts.

Let’s give an intervention program a chance to make a difference instead of building more space to incarcerate our youth.

Mary Maher

Davenport

