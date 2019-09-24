Do you want to help people but don't know who needs it? Try volunteering at a nursing home. Your experience might include reading to, writing for, or just being a friend to a lonely person.
They need people to push wheelchairs for events at the facility or on short trips. They might need someone to teach Bible study, help with birthday parties, do crafts, bring music, or help someone play bingo. God will bless you along with the residents.
You have free articles remaining.
H. K. Howell
Bettendorf