Letter: Turn off Fox

Recently I decided to watch FOX News for one week, to understand what their message was to the American people. After listening for several days, I was totally depressed and somewhat perturbed.

FOX News' message was very obvious to spread stories of fear and hatred. They no longer can run as "Fair and Balanced." They are now a comedy sitcom. Their message was so absurd, I thought I was watching Saturday Night Live

Their propaganda and distortion of any news event was to spin the story so that Trump and the GOP look like they are the only ones who should be elected to office. My first thought was does FOX News really care if we are ruled by an authoritarian government?

By spreading more and more disinformation and more and more fear and hatred will not unite the country.

I also have a message for the American people: Refrain from watching FOX News until after Nov. 8. You will feel much better, and the country will still have a Democracy, I pray and hope.

Dave Fuller

Davenport