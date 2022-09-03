Letter: Turn off Fox

Maybe Mr. Mattecheck could translate some of the empathy he feels for the “sad occasion” of euthanizing a pet to the people who lost loved ones in a war started under false pretenses or a pandemic. These deaths were not “fake news” or “political propaganda,” though his use of quotation marks seems to indicate that he thinks so. Presidents seem to be blamed for many things that are wrong or go wrong in our country, but they should be able to not take it personally. And so should people like you when someone says or does something against their “president.” Maybe he could lighten up and stop watching Fox News so that his own soul doesn’t get poisoned by its “manufactured hatred.”