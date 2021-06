Our Iowa governor, Kim Reynolds, in my opinion, is at times very annoying. And it's usually her way or the highway on decisions. And may I suggest a new pair of glasses for her.

It's not my usual thing to write letters to the editor. But when she is on the television or in the newspaper I just simply avoid her.

My wife and I have been a long time subscriber of the newspaper and enjoy it very much.

Tom A. Fuller

Clinton

