Letter: Two anecdotes

I don't know Rita Hart very well, and I'm pretty sure she doesn't remember me. Rita is running for U.S. representative from Iowa's 2nd Congressional District.

I wanted to share two anecdotes illustrating her willingness to serve and listen to her constituents.

About 2016, when Rita served as a state senator, representing the district where I live, I visited a local mom-and-pop can redemption center, bringing in my sack of nickel cans for redemption. I found Rita inside, talking to the owners. She wanted their views on the Iowa bottle bill. She even questioned me, a random patron, on my views.

The legislature was not in session, and Rita lived 45 miles from this business. Yet she took the time to seek out folks dealing with an issue critical to their livelihood, but perhaps of only passing or no interest to many Iowans.