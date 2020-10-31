Letter: Two anecdotes

I don't know Rita Hart very well, and I'm pretty sure she doesn't remember me. Rita is running for U.S. representative from Iowa's 2nd Congressional District.
I wanted to share two anecdotes illustrating her willingness to serve and listen to her constituents.
About 2016, when Rita served as a state senator, representing the district where I live, I visited a local mom-and-pop can redemption center, bringing in my sack of nickel cans for redemption. I found Rita inside, talking to the owners. She wanted their views on the Iowa bottle bill. She even questioned me, a random patron, on my views.
The legislature was not in session, and Rita lived 45 miles from this business. Yet she took the time to seek out folks dealing with an issue critical to their livelihood, but perhaps of only passing or no interest to many Iowans.
On another occasion, I planned to attend a legislative forum. When I arrived, I found it cancelled. I emailed Rita at the Statehouse to learn about the next scheduled forum. Rita replied, telling me she wanted to meet me anywhere over coffee to hear me out, on a weekend. I point out again, she lived 45 miles away. It impressed me then, and still does, she agreed to commit a lot of time to meet a single constituent. My schedule never allowed that meeting, but Rita's efforts told me a lot on how she views her role as legislator. She's got my vote.
Randy Meier
Clinton
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!