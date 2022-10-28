Letter: Two must-supports in elections

Of the outstanding Democratic candidates in the approaching elections, I have chosen two for special mention.

Kathleen Figaro embodies a typical American success story: her Portuguese family set out to find a better life in the United States but only got as far as Haiti, where they remained for a generation or two. They then came here, where they worked hard and were able to send their talented daughter to college. Kathleen was graduated from Princeton and then excelled in Medical Training at Yale and New York Presbyterian Hospital. Here, in Bettendorf, she lives simply: going to church and helping parishioners and neighbors when they have health problems. In these times of great medical challenges, she’s just what we need to guide us.

Mike Franken is running against Chuck Grassley. All three of us began life as farm boys and then found success in different fields: Grassley in politics, Franken in the navy and I in education. I have often disagreed with him, but Senator Grassley served us well during the early part of his career. Recently, however, he has performed very badly: supporting Donald Trump, the great destroyer of American values, and breaking long kept rules in naming three deeply prejudiced Justices to the Supreme Court. Franken served for 36 years and rose to the rank of Admiral in the Navy, and also has had experience in government. His knowledge and character are precisely what we need midst this swarm of hazards we face within our country and abroad.

Donald Hawley

Eldridge