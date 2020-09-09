Letter: Two visions

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Rock Island County Board is taxing working families out of their homes.

Extreme taxation hurts Democrats, Independents, Libertarians and Republicans. The financial burden of abusive taxation negatively impacts working families regardless of their political affiliation.

The board has raised property taxes by 44.1% since 2016 and they wanted to raise the retail tax to 9.5% and the restaurant tax to 11%. I worked to defeat this job- and business-killing tax increase.

They tax because they cannot manage. Their record of highly orchestrated negligence includes: Almost giving away Hope Creek (It cost $25 million to build and was sold for $4 million); allowing the courthouse to rot; heavy tax subsidies for the Forest Preserve; destroying morale of county employees and an unwillingness to make common sense spending cuts.

The only way we will renew Rock Island County is by reducing taxes. This will not happen if we continue to elect the same tax aristocrats whose contempt for taxpayers is self-evident. The board’s vision, based on their recent actions seems to be: "Create nothing – tax everything".