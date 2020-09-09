Letter: Two visions

The Rock Island County Board is taxing working families out of their homes.
Extreme taxation hurts Democrats, Independents, Libertarians and Republicans. The financial burden of abusive taxation negatively impacts working families regardless of their political affiliation.
The board has raised property taxes by 44.1% since 2016 and they wanted to raise the retail tax to 9.5% and the restaurant tax to 11%. I worked to defeat this job- and business-killing tax increase.
They tax because they cannot manage. Their record of highly orchestrated negligence includes: Almost giving away Hope Creek (It cost $25 million to build and was sold for $4 million); allowing the courthouse to rot; heavy tax subsidies for the Forest Preserve; destroying morale of county employees and an unwillingness to make common sense spending cuts.
The only way we will renew Rock Island County is by reducing taxes. This will not happen if we continue to elect the same tax aristocrats whose contempt for taxpayers is self-evident. The board’s vision, based on their recent actions seems to be: "Create nothing – tax everything".
My vision for our county is simple: "A county government that partners with its citizens, businesses and employees to promote economic growth, lower taxes and improve the quality of life for all.”
The difference between the two visions is startling and it is up to voters to decide which vision they will embrace in 2020.
Jim Uribe
Rock Island Tax Reduction Coalition
Rock Island
Editor's note: The writer is a candidate for the Rock Island County Board.
