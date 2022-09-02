Letter: Two-ways a dead end

I've lived in Davenport since the early '50s and 3rd and 4th Streets have always been one-way. We're told that a conversion has been requested by downtown residents and businesses, but that is the only information offered. No numbers, no names, no locations.

I truly fail to see the benefits of the conversion, despite a 36-year career in local public transportation.

Has anyone looked at downtown? Second Street has been and is currently closed between Harrison and at least Perry Street.

4th St. has one lane closed due to work being done on City Hall in that block. Has anyone in the Public Works Dept. looked at traffic issues when the inevitable lane closures and detours and construction difficulties arise if\when the one-ways are converted?

We're told that delivery trucks (liquor, beer and food distributor traffic) will be limited to certain non-peak traffic hours, but what happens when the nearly guaranteed "supply chain difficulties" we've all experienced of late happen and the retail businesses downtown need that delivery of potables they sell and it's outside mandated delivery hours? Can one imagine how gratefully those affected businesses will be at the restrictions imposed by city government?

So we're also told to imagine how much more pedestrian friendly the downtown area will be if a conversion takes place. That's a puzzler to me. Four-way stops on either side of the principal routes downtown (which are one-way streets, incidentally.)

The mind of an intelligent, reasonable, knowledgeable person boggles.

David Tygart

Davenport