A couple of weeks ago, I saw a word in our newspaper, I had never heard before. It was Gender-Fluid. I know my generation is not up to all of these new generational terms. I think it means a person can change gender from one day to the next day.

A very small vocal minority is trying to change the culture, tradition and conscious of our great country. It's up to us to speak out and tell them if they are right or wrong.

Now to the subjects that affect all of us. That would be our national debt, and Social Security and Medicare.

Our national debt is $31.46 trillion and going higher every second. Our share of this debt is $94,000 for every citizen of this country and $246,000 for every taxpayer.

Since President Biden got in office, the debt has increased $4 trillion with massive spending and give away programs. The Congressional Budget Office says this is unsustainable.

As for social security and Medicare, if nothing is done, these programs will have to be cut by at least 20%, because there will not be enough money coming in to support them. This will happen by 2032.

No one in Washington wants to use the word, "cut." Someone has to bite the bullet and say, "we have to do something."

Our generation should be ashamed of ourselves for putting politicians in Washington that are going to make life much more difficult for our children and grandchildren than it has been for us.

Ron Kopko

Cordova