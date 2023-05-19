Basic economic policy says you can have butter or guns (domestic and social vs. foreign and military). The United States has attempted to do both since the Vietnam Conflict. Thus the huge national debt.

Republicans want to cut domestic and social programs. Well and good. You also need to cut the following: The United States spends more than the next 10 nations combined on its military. We spent $877 billion on defense compared to Russia's $86 billion. China is second with $292 billion.

Somewhere along the line both parties will have to concede program cuts or this nation as it stands may not last.

Terry Sullivan

Davenport