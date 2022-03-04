Letter: Ukraine details

I’d like to add a little detail about the war in Ukraine.

The Soviet Union resettled Russian citizens into satellite countries within the Soviet Union. Georgia and Ukraine were two countries that have large Russian populations. Vladimir Putin claims a right and duty to intervene to protect ethnic Russians wherever they live. He used that as a justification to invade Georgia in 2008 when George W. Bush was president. Bush issued sanctions and Russia took over Georgia.

After the fall of the Soviet Union, Ukraine had the third-largest nuclear arsenal in the world. Ukraine controlled some 5,000 nuclear weapons. Ukraine signed the Lisbon Protocol, agreeing to return the nuclear weapons it had inherited from the Soviet government back to Russia in 1992.

In 1994, Ukraine dismantled and relinquished its nuclear weapons, giving President Clinton and the Russians a diplomatic victory. The U.S. and U.K. agreed to protect Ukraine in exchange.

Senators Barack Obama and Dick Lugar, won $48 million in federal funding to help Ukraine destroy thousands of tons of guns and ammunition.

In 2014, Obama watched as Russian-backed rebels, with support from Russian troops, seized control of Crimea, a region belonging to Ukraine. He sent blankets to support Ukraine.

Russian troops and Ukraine have been fighting in Donetsk and Luhansk ever since.

Ukraine is first in Europe in proven recoverable reserves of uranium ores; 10th in the world in terms of titanium ore reserves; and second in the world in manganese ores.

Jim Turner

Fenton, Ill.

