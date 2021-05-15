Letter: Unacceptable

With May upon us, policymakers in Springfield are turning to developing a budget and the time is now to highlight the importance of prioritizing funding for people with disabilities.

In my work as executive director of The Arc of the Quad Cities Area, I am privileged to help many people with disabilities live fulfilling lives. It is a career that I am passionate about, but also it is frustrating because these services are consistently underfunded by state governments.

As a result of underfunding, over 17,000 people in Illinois are waiting for services. This is unacceptable. A federal court agreed Illinois must do better and the state entered into a consent decree to comply. Progress has been made, but people are still not receiving the quality of services they need.

Illinois has a guide to correct this longstanding underfunding. An independent study was completed late last year. It details where spending has the greatest impact on improving services and the cost to right the system. We also have a partner in the federal government, which matches dollars spent on services for people with disabilities.

It is my recommendation that Illinois policymakers prioritize funding for people with disabilities, improving lives and the Quad Cities community.