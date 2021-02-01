Letter: Unacceptable

Unacceptable.
Here are two important numbers for people whose lives are intertwined with Davenport schools students: $1,036,194 and $2,242,850.
I did some math to figure out how much state investment the district is losing due to the continued inequity in funding, as well as the potential loss of investment due to the so-called voucher bill in the legislature.
Students from four Davenport schools would be eligible for vouchers. The state estimates that 3.5% of a school’s population will transfer to a nonpublic school in 2023. For Davenport, that’s 48 students, multiplied by $5,270 per student. That equals $252,960.
For the elimination of the voluntary diversity plans, the state estimated 106 more students will open enroll out of Davenport. I believe it will be more. But at 106 students at $7,389 per child, that equals $783,234.
Now, let’s add in the fact that Davenport receives less per child than the maximum allowed by the state. The state is taking a 10-year approach to fixing that inequity, because they say they don’t have enough money to fix it right away. This year, Davenport receives $155 less in state aid per pupil than the maximum allowed. That equals $2,242,850.
We are all part of this community. One school district, whose families are disproportionately impacted by generations of disinvestment due to racism and classism, is facing continued, and now added, inequity in funding. Some of the kids in our community are being invested in less than others. For me, that is always and forever unacceptable.
Ann McGlynn
Davenport
Moving on
The GOP’s response to the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol has bounced between: It was a false flag operation, it wasn’t us, we were never there; to Trump is out of office, let’s just forget about it and move on.
Apparently the statute of limitation for sedition and inciting insurrection is about four weeks.
Steven Wagenecht
Davenport
Shame
Freedom of the press is required for our nation to remain free. It is a fragile liberty that should be safeguarded with absolute ferocity. The local news outlets should honor that freedom and treat their readers with respect by reporting news without bias.
Not reporting accurately on Hunter Biden’s laptop and its contents shows a disturbing lack of journalistic integrity. There is absolutely no excuse good enough to explain why you didn’t. The people in your audience deserve to know about the illegal, deviant and disgusting things on that laptop.
With the election over maybe this newspaper will honor the obligation that comes with freedom of the press — report the news regardless of side of aisle. Show that you deserve your readers’ attention and time. Report about the contents of the Hunter Biden laptop and apologize to we the people for suppressing this story. If you can do that then maybe we can move forward in trust. Your customers should be confident in your reporting and look to you for truths we need to make decisions in the best interest of our families, country and communities. Shame on you.
James Roland
Moline