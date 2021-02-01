Letter: Unacceptable

Ann McGlynn

Davenport

Moving on

The GOP’s response to the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol has bounced between: It was a false flag operation, it wasn’t us, we were never there; to Trump is out of office, let’s just forget about it and move on.

Apparently the statute of limitation for sedition and inciting insurrection is about four weeks.

Steven Wagenecht

Davenport

Shame

Freedom of the press is required for our nation to remain free. It is a fragile liberty that should be safeguarded with absolute ferocity. The local news outlets should honor that freedom and treat their readers with respect by reporting news without bias.

Not reporting accurately on Hunter Biden’s laptop and its contents shows a disturbing lack of journalistic integrity. There is absolutely no excuse good enough to explain why you didn’t. The people in your audience deserve to know about the illegal, deviant and disgusting things on that laptop.